Thieves rob young woman at gunpoint at Omagalanga

By Lylie Happiness

OUTAPI, 19 May 2022 – Thieves broke into a house and stole items worth over N$8 500 at Omagalanga village, Oshikuku constituency, Omusati at around 20h00 on Saturday.

Namibian Police Deputy Commissioner, Moses Simaho, said the complainant (23) came home from work to find the suspects inside her house. One pointed a pistol at her and they then tied her arms and legs with shoelaces before stealing her cellphone and N$2 500.

The suspects are unknown to the complainant and have not yet been arrested. Investigation into the matter continues. – Namibia Daily News