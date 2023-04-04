Trending Now
Self-Proclaimed Prophet Scams Desperate Women in Namibia
Self-Proclaimed Prophet Scams Desperate Women in Namibia

April 4, 2023

By Benjamin Wickham

WINDHOEK, April 4  —  Self-proclaimed prophet Evaristus Kamangili, also known as Evangelist Forcemore Kamangili, has been scamming Namibian women who are seeking marriage and leaving them heartbroken and penniless.

Kamangili uses his religious approach and holy demeanour to gain the trust of women, proposes marriage, initiates wedding preparations, and then disappears with the money. The 31-year-old fraudster is also a gospel musician, and his modus operandi is to monetize women’s desire for marriage.

Several women have come forward on social media, describing how they fell victim to Kamangili’s crafty deceit. Witnesses shared how he promised to marry them, initiated wedding preparations, and then vanished with the money. One witness revealed how Kamangili impregnated her cousin after tricking her into opening a savings account for their wedding.

The victims’ testimonies have sparked a warning to the public against Kamangili. One Twitter user shared a screenshot of a menacing notice that urged anyone who had been scammed or swindled by Kamangili to contact them via email. Many people have accused him of being a womanizer, and his family has also spoken out against his actions, saying that he is not a prophet or an apostle but a singer who failed Grade 12.  – Namibia Daily News

