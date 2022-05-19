Trending Now
Crime

Eighteen-year-old Angolan girl raped at Ondjungulume

May 19, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OUTAPI, 19 May 2022 – Omusati police are investigating another rape after an 18-year-old Angolan girl, a domestic worker was allegedly raped by an Angolan male on Sunday at about 21h00 at her house at Ondjungulume village, Otamanzi constituency in Omusati.

According to the Crime Investigation Coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, the suspect is also a domestic worker and known to the complainant.

It is alleged the suspect found the victim in her sleeping room, grabbed her by force, and had sexual intercourse without her consent. She reported the matter to the police.

The suspect has not yet been arrested and the investigation is continuing, said Simaho. – Namibia Daily News

