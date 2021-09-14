The Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition Windhoek Round Set for this Weekend

WINDHOEK, 13 SEPT- The 2021 Nedbank Kapana Cook-Off Competition, which was launched on 7 May 2021, will host its Central round on Saturday, 18 September at the Soweto Market in Katurura.

The competition, which aims to promote entrepreneurship, launched in May this year, with the Coastal round taking place in the same month, however the competition had to be put on hold due to the government imposed nation-wide COVID-19 restrictions.

“With the Covid-19 restrictions now relaxed, Nedbank is pleased to announce that the Central and Northern rounds of the Kapana Cook-Off are scheduled to take place in on Saturday, 18 September and Saturday, 2 October respectively, with the final set to take place on Saturday, 16 October in Windhoek,” read a statement from the bank.

The winner will be awarded with a chance to either start up, or formalise their existing business with the winning prize which is worth N$100 000, which includes a fully-fledged mobile food truck and a cash prize of N$ 10 000. Second and third place winners will win cash prizes of N$ 7 000 and N$ 3 000 respectively.

COVID-19 has highlighted that SMEs are an important driving force of economic growth and an important engine for job creation. “The Nedbank Kapana Cook off is one of the vehicles Nedbank Namibia utilises to reach out to the small players in the market, who are ultimately already running a small business, who aspire to expand and formalise their operations. It is run on a national scale, demonstrating how resolute we are at reaching Namibians everywhere, no one is left behind, the winner could be anywhere in Namibia, and the cook off opens a door in providing an opportunity someone may never have dreamt of,” said Nedbank Namibia Communications and PR Manager, Selma Kaulinge.

To date, Nedbank Namibia has invested over NAD 3 000 000 in hosting this flagship national competition in support of small businesses and celebrating our true Namibian cuisine. The Nedbank Kapana Cook-off competition is hosted in partnership with Bakpro and the Namibian Chefs Association. – NDN Staffer