Namibia further relaxes COVID-19 regulations
Namibia further relaxes COVID-19 regulations

written by Musa Zimunya September 14, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 14 — As Namibia continues to record a downward trend in new COVID-19 infections, president Hage Geingob on Tuesday further relaxed COVID-19 regulations.
Speaking at a media briefing, Geingob said the positivity ratio has fallen from 28 percent to 10 percent. In addition, nine percent of the total population have been fully vaccinated .

Geingob announced a relaxation on some measures, including raising the ceiling of the number of people allowed in public gatherings from 100 to 150.

The announced amendments will come into place for a period of 30 days from Sept. 16.
Namibia has reported 126,430 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with a national recovery rate of 96 percent and case fatality rate of 2.7 percent. – Xinhua

