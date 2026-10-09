Kenya, China hold photo exhibition to promote wildlife conservation

NAIROBI, Oct. 9 — An international photography exhibition and charity event was held on Thursday in Nairobi, the Kenyan capital, to promote the conservation of iconic wildlife species in their natural habitats.

The event was jointly organized by the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS), the Kenya Chinese Youth Association, and a Chinese delegation of wildlife photographers specializing in ecological photography.

Erustus Kanga, director general of the KWS, said Kenya and China have a long-standing relationship and are committed to protecting wildlife heritage and ecological health for the benefit of local communities.

Kanga praised Chinese wildlife photographers for using images to tell stories about Kenya’s natural heritage and inspire people worldwide to conserve threatened species.

“Wildlife photography is a powerful language. A simple image can cross borders, cultures and generations, inspiring people who may never have visited a national park to understand wildlife and why it should be protected,” Kanga said in a speech read on his behalf by Gladys Kosgei, the KWS director in charge of planning, partnerships and enterprise.

Kanga said Kenya has strengthened cooperation with China in protecting wildlife across diverse landscapes, including savannah grasslands, forests, mountains, wetlands and marine ecosystems.

“As you return to China, I urge you to become ambassadors for Kenya’s conservation story. Share what you have seen, what you have learned and what you have experienced. Encourage others to visit Kenya and support conservation,” Kanga told the Chinese wildlife photographers.

Justina Yang, president of the Kenya Chinese Youth Association, said wildlife conservation had become an integral part of the China-Kenya friendship, which has flourished based on mutual trust.

Yang said Chinese nationals living in Kenya had supported local wildlife conservation activities, with renowned Chinese wildlife photographers regularly visiting national parks to capture images of iconic species in their natural habitats.

Xiao Ge, a Chinese wildlife photographer, said he was excited to visit Kenya and use his camera to capture and document the country’s iconic landscapes, wildlife and people.

Over the years, Xiao noted, Chinese photographers and nature enthusiasts have traveled to Africa, using images to highlight the continent’s natural beauty and inspire people on both sides to protect wildlife as a shared heritage.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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