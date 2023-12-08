Phala Phala Cash Trail Leads to Namibian Buyer

Staff Reporter

Bela Bela, South Africa, December 8 – The trial of Imanuwela David, accused of embezzling $580,000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in 2020, took a surprising turn during his bail application on Wednesday. The court learned that a house allegedly purchased with the stolen funds was subsequently sold to a Namibian national.

According to Investigating officer Ludi Schnelle, David engaged in a lavish spending spree shortly after the theft, showering himself, his girlfriend, friends, and family with extravagant gifts. Notably, he acquired a Mercedes-Benz and a house in Rustenburg for R900,000 just a month after the crime.

“The purchase of this property raised red flags at the Financial Intelligence Centre as a suspicious transaction and was facilitated using the illicit funds stolen from Phala Phala,” Schnelle disclosed.

Further investigation uncovered that the house was later transferred to a Namibian citizen named Hafeni Felish for an undisclosed amount. Presently, the property is being rented out to an individual not connected to the case.

This revelation introduces another layer of complexity to the Phala Phala saga, prompting questions about the flow of funds and the involvement of individuals beyond the immediate suspects. Moreover, it strengthens the prosecution’s case against David, underscoring his alleged attempt to launder the stolen money.

As the trial progresses, it will be imperative to unveil the full extent of David’s actions and identify other individuals implicated in the illicit transfer of funds. The investigation’s findings will play a pivotal role in determining David’s guilt and holding all parties accountable for their roles in this highly sensitive case.