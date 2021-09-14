Goethe-Instut, NTN call for Otjomuise Live Arts entries

WINDHOEK, 13 SEPT – The Goethe-Institut and National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) are inviting individual and ensemble Windhoek-based performing, visual, digital, and conceptual artists to propose small-scaled works to feature in OLAF – Otjomuise Live Arts Festival scheduled for November this year.

The festival aims to bridge life and the arts in the city, by offering opportunities for live artistic forms to be showcased and/or exhibited within Windhoek’s public spaces.

The festival is co-produced by Goethe- Institut Namibia (GI) and the National Theatre of Namibia (NTN) and the works on display include Site-specific performances; Visual artworks; site-specific murals, displays, and installations; Poster campaigns; Creative community engagements/interventions; and any other creative works related to any desired space or community.

Street parades, as well as creative protests, can be proposed for the festival.

“Proposed works should be logistically achievable within the allocated material, transport and/or rehearsal fees of N$ 1000,” read a statement, while bands are advised not to exceed four members due to the remuneration fees allocated per ensemble.

Artists who wish to enquire are advised to visit https://www.goethe.de/ins/na/en/kul/sup/ola.html for frequently asked questions.

