“The 30th independence Celebrations Artist selection criteria is not based on certain tribe, location , but purely on quality of music and stage performance”.Tim Ekandjo

Windhoek Feb 20 – MTC Chief Human Capital and Corporate Affairs, Mr Tim Ekandjo respond to various complaints on social media which claim that the line-up is not diverse, that only artist from certain tribe have been selected and some even suggested that the organizers should include artists from all 14 regions on the line-up. In response to such allegation, Tim Ekandjo said MTC and other stakeholders like Namibia Breweries has been in the music industry for over ten years, and have organized alot of concerts, music events, and have managed the NAMAS for the past 9 years and never in their history have they ever selected an artist based on the colour of their skin, tribe or regions where they come from.

“The music industry is competitive, you are selected purely based on the quality of your music,” said Ekandjo. He further emphasis that there is no room for a selection criteria other than what he just mentioned above, as an artist you must deserve to be on the stage and only the quality of your music will earn you a spot. We will therefore not entertain any suggestion that we should use any other criteria that has absolutely nothing to do with music.

Ekandjo said negative remarks like that defeats the purpose of making music, we have not come that far to go back to many years ago.

The line up will remain as it was initially announced, but they might add one or two more artist once they are granted permission to continue with the concert after 12 midnight.

Security will be tight at the venue as various, law enforcement agencies such as City police, Namibian police, and private uniform security guards in and around the stadium. Dr Hage Geingob stadium is the place to flock to just after the official event at Independence stadium finishes.

Not tickets will be sold at the venue, thus the public are advised to purchase their tickets at Webticket.

NDN Stafer