Notorious gang leader Sun Xiaoguo executed in SW China

KUNMING, Feb. 20 -- Sun Xiaoguo, a notorious convict of multiple high-profile crimes in China, was executed Thursday in southwest China's Yunnan Province. The execution came after Sun's death sentence was approved by the Supreme People's Court on Feb. 12. The Intermediate People's Court of Kunming carried out the execution after Sun met his next of kin, according to the court. The Higher People's Court of Yunnan Province decided to execute Sun for multiple crimes, deprive him of his political rights, and confiscate all of his assets on Dec. 23, 2019 in a ruling for the retrial of Sun for rape, insulting women by forcible means, intentionally inflicting injury upon others and creating disturbances. The ruling upheld the death penalty handed down to him in 1998 for the same crimes during the first instance. In a separate trial in 2019, Sun was handed a 25-year prison term for committing multiple crimes including organizing and leading mafia-like organizations between 2013 and 2018. Enditem