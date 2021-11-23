Trending Now
Swimmers ready for Gala finals this weekend

November 23, 2021

WINDHOEK, Nov. 23  —  One hundred and thirty-five swimmers between the ages of seven to sixty-seven will participate in the Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala finals this weekend. The concluding event for the 2021 season will take place on Friday, 26, and Saturday, 27 November 2021, at the Olympia swimming pool in Windhoek.

The clubs involved are Aqua Swimming and Fitness, Dolphins Swimming Club, Marlins Aquatic Club, and Phoenix Swimming Academy. The swimming gathering is sponsored by Bank Windhoek and hosted by the Namibia Swimming Federation (NASFED).

“Our swimmers are excited,” said NASFED’s Executive Committee Member, Nicky McNamara. “The challenge they face is staying fit over the Festive Season in time for the next Bank Windhoek Long Course Gala in January 2022.”

