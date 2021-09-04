Tanzania plans to produce over 670,000 tons of sugar annually by 2024

Trending Now
Africa

written by Paulina Meke September 4, 2021

DAR ES SALAAM, Sept. 4 — A senior Tanzanian government official said on Saturday plans are afoot to increase production of sugar from the current 367,000 tons annually to 672,000 tons annually by 2024.
Gerson Msigwa, the government’s chief spokesperson, said three major sugar industries of Kagera, Mtibwa and Kilombero are planning to produce another 305,000 tonnes annually by 2024, bringing to total annual production of 672,000 tons by 2024.
“Other measures in place to boost sugar production include establishment of new sugar industries and expansion of sugarcane plantations,” Msigwa told a news conference in the capital Dodoma.
He said the east African nation’s current annual sugar demand stood at 420,000 tons.
In May 2020, Tanzania imported 25,000 tons of sugar to offset an acute shortage of the commodity that was experienced throughout the country. (Xinhua)

