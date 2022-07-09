Trending Now
19 being tried for involving in last July’s unrest in South Africa

July 9, 2022

JOHANNESBURG, July 9 — South African Minister of Police Bheki Cele said Friday that 19 people are being tried and prosecuted for their roles in last July’s unrest, which left more than 300 dead.
They are regarded as “instigators” and the police are investigating another 86 people, Cele told a media briefing in Pretoria, providing an update on the unrest with other ministers in the cluster of security.
Minister of Defence and Military Veterans Thandi Modise said the country is doing everything to prevent the recurrence of the unrest. “We are keeping our ears and eyes on the ground, we are monitoring what’s happening in the country,” she said.
The civil unrest, which occurred mainly in South Africa’s KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng provinces from July 8 to 17, 2021, was sparked by the imprisonment of former President Jacob Zuma for contempt of court. Protests against the incarceration then turned into wider rioting and looting, which have caused an economic loss of over 3 billion U.S. dollars nationwide. (Xinhua)

