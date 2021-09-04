Trending Now
AfricaWildlife

South African National Parks welcomes 105 years sentence to poachers

written by Paulina Meke September 4, 2021

JOHANNESBURG, Sept. 3 — The South African National Parks (SANParks) on Friday welcomed the sentencing of three poachers to a total of 105 years in jail.
The Skukuza Regional Court on Thursday sentenced two Mozambique nationals, 29-year-old Shangani Mathebula and 32-year-old Emmanuel Mdhluli as well as 58-year-old South African Walter Hendrik Mangane to a total of 105 years in jail after the three had killed three rhinos in the Kruger National Park and were arrested in 2017.
“These sentences should serve as a deterrent to those intending to come and kill our natural heritage and destroying the livelihoods of our people,”said Kruger National Park managing executive Gareth Coleman.
He said they continue to beef up the security in the country’s national parks.
“We have in the past few months intensified our security efforts in the park to good effect but successful convictions require that the prosecutorial and justice pillars in our society are operating effectively. These sentences will motivate the teams who work tirelessly day and night to protect our fauna and flora,” he said. (Xinhua)

