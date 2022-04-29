Fight for Customers at Swakopmund Taxi Rank gets out of hand

By Foibe N Paavo

Swakopmund 29 April The jostle for customers at bus stops or taxi ranks is serious as drivers constantly fight with each other on a daily basis.

This reporter witnessed a horrific incident today at Walvis Bay taxi rank in Swakopmund, where a female commuter almost lost her life because taxi drivers pulled her in different directions, and as a result, she was nearly hit by a passing truck.

The young woman came to the rank in a taxi, to look for transport to Walvis Bay. As soon as she stepped out, drivers and touts plying the Walvis Bay route literally tore her apart as each pulled her to their vehicle.

One held her by the arm and pulled her one way, another took her bags and pulled her by the other hand to his vehicle while others blocked her from going in any other direction.

She yelled at them to leave her alone so she could choose her preferred vehicle but they were determined to load her in their taxi.

The young lady tried to escape from their grasp and without looking out she landed on the open road where a truck was fast approaching from behind her. One of the taxi drivers timely pulled her off the road in time to avert tragedy.

The woman who seemed to be in a state of shock refused to be interviewed about the incident.

“I could’ve lost my life today because of their carelessness, I mean they could’ve just allowed me to make my choice and all this conflict could’ve been avoided!” was all she said.

No comment could be obtained from the police about the conduct of the taxi drivers and their touts