Life in Rural Zambezi: A Glimpse into the Daily Struggles of Northern Namibians
Community

Life in Rural Zambezi: A Glimpse into the Daily Struggles of Northern Namibians

May 8, 2023

By Staff Reporter

KATIMA MULILO, May 8 — Living in rural areas presents unique challenges that city dwellers might never even consider. From access to basic amenities to language barriers, life in the countryside can be tough. In the Zambezi Region of Northern Namibia, daily life can be particularly intriguing.

For starters, residents speak a lingua-franca called Silozi, which is also spoken in Western Zambia and has links to other dialects in Botswana, Lesotho, and South Africa. In addition to the language barrier, the local people also face difficulties in accessing basic facilities such as water taps, toilets, schools, clinics, and shops. Many people regard running water as a luxury.

Despite the daily struggles, the Zambezians are a resilient community that largely relies on crops and livestock farming as well as freshwater fishing. The staple diet consists of maize porridge, fish, meat, and vegetables, which are reflective of the area’s resources. Most traditional homes in the area are made from wooden poles, grass, and mud, which are readily available materials.

While life in rural Namibia can be challenging, it’s important to note that it’s not without its joys. The community is tight-knit and supportive, and many of the daily struggles are taken in stride. It’s a way of life that may seem foreign to some, but for those who call the Zambezi Region home, it’s simply their reality. – Namibia Daily News

