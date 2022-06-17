Relief for Farm Geluk residents after lightning kills 29 goats

By Joe-Chintha Garises

KEETMANSHOOP, 17 June 2022 – The unthinkable happened to the Hangue family of the farm Geluk in the Berseba Constituency last April when a natural disaster claimed goats valued at N58 000.

During the rainy season 29 goats, some pregnant, belonging to Mina Hangue and her late husband Jan, died after being struck by lightning.

Afterwards, Mrs Hangue applied to the office of the //Kharas Regional Council for help to get back her livestock.

On Thursday, 16 June 2022, after approving the request for assistance, the council handed over 17 goats worth N$20 000 to Mrs Hangue.

Speaking at the handover, Councillor Jeremias Gooieman said “this what we are giving you is not close to what you lost, but please accept this help that we offer you.

“It is unfortunate that Mr Hangue could not witness the event himself but we are certain he is happy where he is, may his soul rest in eternity,” he empathised.

“It is the first [time] that help of this nature comes to us after a natural disaster and we are really grateful to the government,” said traditional authority councillor, Jacobus van der Westhuizen.

The community not only suffers from natural disasters but also stock theft which is of great concern to the farmers in that Vaalgras area.

Councillor van der Westhuizen said that stock theft is of great concern to them. The theft does not usually happen monthly or weekly, it mostly happens quarterly and when it does a large number of livestock would be stolen from a certain farm.

“They steal and sell it to local butchers,” he stressed adding that the illegal hunting of wildlife is also a common problem in the area. – Namibia Daily News