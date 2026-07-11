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State Council to oversee probe into fatal fire in east China’s Fujian
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State Council to oversee probe into fatal fire in east China’s Fujian

July 11, 2026

BEIJING, July 11– The Office of the Work Safety Commission under China’s State Council has decided that it will oversee the investigation into a major fire that killed 28 people in Jinjiang City in Quanzhou, east China’s Fujian Province, the Ministry of Emergency Management said on Saturday.

A shoe factory in Chendai Township, Jinjiang, caught fire on Thursday, leaving 28 people dead.

The commission has dispatched an on-site supervision team led by the National Fire and Rescue Administration to guide and oversee the investigation and handling of the incident.

It has urged Fujian Province to identify the cause of the fire and management failures as soon as possible, determine the nature of the incident and clarify responsibilities.(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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