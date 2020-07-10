Chinese First Lady donates medical Supplies to Namibian’s First Lady in support of women and children in Namibia.

Windhoek, July 10- The Chinese Embassy this morning handed over 18000 Medical Masks, 120 infrared thermometers, and 30 sewing machines to Monica Geingob, First Lady of the Republic of Namibia.

The masks and infrared thermometer were donated by Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping, on behalf of the government of the Republic of China.

The sewing machine were donated by the Chinese Embassy in Namibia.

The supplies are aimed at helping Namibian women and children cope with the challenge of COVID-19.

The Chinese ambassador to Namibia H.E Zhang Yiming in his remarks welcomed the first Lady to the embassy.

“It’s my great honor, to be entrusted by madam Peng Liyuan to hand over this batch of supplies to Madam Geingob ‘s One Economy foundation, which include 18000 masks, 120 thermometers”. As madam Peng mentioned in her letter to the first ladies of the African countries, the sudden onslaught of COVID-19 has posed an enormous challenge to humankind. For countries to defeat the virus, solidarity, cooperation and mutual assistance are crucial. At the height of China ‘s battle against the virus, African countries gave invaluable support to the Chinese people.

Soon after the outbreak of COVID-19 in China, President Geingob sent a letter to President Xi Jinping expressing support and condolences. On 3 April, President Xi Jinping spoke by phone with President Geingob to discuss the issue of jointly fighting against the pandemic. Since Namibia reported the first confirmed case on March 13, China has taken the lead in providing various kinds of materials to assist Namibia.

Receiving the donation, First Lady of the Republic of Namibia and founder of One Economy Foundation, Monica Geingos thanked madam Peng Liyuan the first Lady of the Republic of China for such an important donation at this challenge time and emphasis that the donation will surely assist the women and children in Namibia as they are the one mostly negatively affected by this pademic. The first Lady also point out that the challenges which are the women and children in Namibia are facing are similar to the one face by their counterpart in China hence such mutual human assistance are so crucial during this difficult time.

The first lady assured the Chinese government and the Office of the first Lady that the donation will be put to use in order to benefit its intended purpose with in the foundation and Namibia as a whole.

Robert Maseka

robert@namibiadailynews.info