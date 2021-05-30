(Special for CAFS) Nigerian president receives second dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine

ABUJA, May 30 — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday received the second dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, almost three months after he got the first jab.

Buhari received the second dose of the vaccine, administered on him by his personal physician, at his official residence in the State House, Abuja, the official News Agency of Nigeria reported.

The Nigerian leader had together with his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, received the first doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on March 6.

Meanwhile, the National Primary Health Care Development Agency has disclosed that 1,945,273 eligible Nigerians had so far taken the first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The health agency also said that a total of 22,162 Nigerians vaccinated with the first dose have also taken the second dose so far.

Nigeria received over 3.94 million doses of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccines delivered under the international COVAX scheme in March. (Xinhua)