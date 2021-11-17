Trending Now
Kenyan authorities arrest 7 prison wardens over escape of terror convicts

November 17, 2021

NAIROBI, Nov. 17– Kenyan authorities have arrested seven prison wardens following the escape of three convicts who were serving jail terms for terrorism-related crimes.
Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi said on Tuesday that preliminary investigations revealed that the escape from the heavily guarded prison facility was abetted by laxity and incompetence.
“We will not only go the direction investigations will point us at but we will act resolutely to ensure this kind of recklessness does not happen again because it exposes our people,” he said in a statement issued in Nairobi.
“We are all mobilized and we have sent messages across the country and all exit and possible movement points out of the country. We are going to conduct a massive manhunt for those three. They are dangerous criminals and we have to get them. And we are going to get them,” he said.
The Kenyan official, however, urged Kenyans not to panic over the latest mysterious escape of dangerous prisoners, saying security teams are on high alert. – XINHUA

