Hichilema re-elected president of Zambia’s governing party

LUSAKA, April 15– Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday was re-elected as the president of Zambia’s ruling party, the United Party for National Development (UPND), making him the party’s presidential candidate in this year’s general elections.

Hichilema went unopposed during the UPND general assembly held in Lusaka, the country’s capital. The general assembly was held following district and provincial-level elections conducted over the past two months.

In his acceptance speech, Hichilema said he was humbled and honored to be elected as the UPND’s candidate. “I don’t take this for granted.

I take it as a serious responsibility, a call to duty for the party and the country,” he said. He added that his election presents another opportunity for the party to win the forthcoming general elections and consolidate the gains made over the past four years.

Hichilema thanked Zambians for giving him and his party the mandate to govern after winning the 2021 general elections. He expressed confidence that the party would secure a decisive victory in this year’s polls, scheduled for August. Hichilema, 63, became leader of the UPND in 2006 and won the presidential election in 2021. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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