(Special for CAFS) Namibia struggling to curb malaria cases amid inadequate pesticides
National

June 3, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 3– Namibia is struggling to curb malaria cases in the country’s Kavango East Region, with statistics showing that cases have increased compared to the same period last year with the worst affected areas being Andara, Rundu, and Nyangana, officials said Thursday.
According to Chief Environmental Health Practitioner from the Ministry of Health and Social Services Annety Likando, there is a limited supply of mosquito nets, which is making it difficult for the government to bring down the cases.
“Our coverage of indoor residual spraying this year is 46 percent compared to our target which is supposed to be 85 percent. The reason for this is that we failed to procure enough insecticide as a ministry due to the COVID-19 regulations that were employed globally. With this 46 percent, we managed to cover over 91,000 rooms,” she said.
“We have seen an improvement in terms of community involvement and participation,” Likando said, adding that they have detected more than 700 cases of malaria and four deaths. (Xinhua)

