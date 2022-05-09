Cargo handling up 6.2 pct at Namibia’s main port despite global container shortage

Trending Now
Economic

May 9, 2022

WINDHOEK, May 9 — Total cargo handling at Namibia’s main port in the just-concluded fiscal year rose 6.2 percent year on year despite a global shortage of containers, Namibian Ports Authority (Namport) said on Monday.
Cargo handling in the 2021/2022 financial year stood at 6.5 million tonnes, up 380,540 tonnes from the previous year, Namport said in a bulletin.
The higher volume was mainly due to an increase in vessel visits by 289 vessels, or 22 percent, it said.
Namport also attributed the surge to increased containerized commodities such as copper, charcoal, frozen fish, marble, frozen poultry, sugar, chemicals, scrap steel, and wooden products.
Major commodities exported from Southern African Development Community (SADC) countries through Namibia included copper, manganese ore, and wooden products, while major commodities imported to Namibia destined to SADC countries included frozen poultry, fully assembled vehicles, machinery, spare parts, tires, chemicals for mining use, electrical goods, electrical equipment and malt, Namport said.  (Xinhua)

