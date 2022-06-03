Namibia scoop bronze at African Culinary Cup 2022

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, June 3 – The Namibian Junior Culinary Chefs have achieved a bronze medal at the bi-annual Africa Culinary Cup held in Abu Dhabi from 30 May to 3 June.

Kudos to the three representatives of Namibia at the expo; Lize van der Merwe (20), Elizabeth Isai (21), and Wilka Angula (24), from the Namibian Chefs Association (NamChefs) for making Namibia proud!

The Worldchefs Congress has 92 years of history as it was founded in 1928 in Paris and today represents culinary professionals in 110 countries, with over 100 official chefs associations as members representing over 10 million professional chefs worldwide

The African Culinary Cup was launched by the South African Chefs Association (SACA) on 4 September at Info Chef Africa 2013 with the aim to encourage learning, camaraderie and skills development within Africa’s culinary world.

It’s not the first time the Namchefs Association has participated in the African Culinary Cup as they also competed in the first event of its kind in Africa in 2013 where they took first place.



Endorsed by the World Association of Chefs Societies (WACS), junior national culinary teams from Zimbabwe, Kenya, Namibia, South Africa, Lesotho and the United Arab Emirates competed in the challenge, and it was the team of chefs from Egypt who out-cooked the other competitors to come out tops.

1st Runner up: Qatar, 2nd runner up South Africa with a silver medal. – Namibia Daily News

