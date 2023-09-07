Over 2,000 Runners Ready to Conquer Windhoek Streets in Nedbank CitiDash

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Sept. 7 — The eagerly awaited third edition of the Nedbank CitiDash is just around the corner, set to electrify the streets of Windhoek on Sunday, September 10th. This thrilling event will unfold at the picturesque Zoo Park area along Independence Avenue, promising a memorable day for all.

With an impressive registration of over 2,000 enthusiastic runners, the Nedbank CitiDash is more than just a sporting event; it’s a gathering for friends and families to relish. Attendees can expect a delightful array of attractions, including food stalls, a kids’ play area, a 360-degree video booth, and an assortment of other engaging activities to complement the main event.

The race schedule kicks off at 07:30 AM, featuring the prestigious 10-kilometer Elite Runners race. This category includes Elite Men and Women, Under-18 Men and Women, Wheelchair participants, and those who are visually impaired. The winners in each of these categories will walk away with incredible prizes generously provided by the organizers and sponsors.

Following the elite race, the 5 and 10-kilometer fun run and walk will commence at 08:30 AM. All races will commence and conclude at the scenic Zoo Park, conveniently situated opposite the new Nedbank Campus. The race route will take participants southwards, skirting Ausspannplatz and Snyman’s Circle, before retracing their steps up Independence Avenue, passing Zoo Park, and heading further north. For the 5-kilometre race, the turnaround point will be marked by a sign near the Engen Service Station.

Meanwhile, the intrepid 10-kilometer runners will continue their journey to the Simon De Witt bridge, circling the fire department circle before embarking on the homestretch back to Zoo Park.

For runners, registration and race-number collection will be available on Saturday, September 9th, at the Nedbank Campus, conveniently located at the corner of Fidel Castro & Rev. Michael Scott Street, between 11:00 AM and 3:00 PM. It is imperative that all registered participants collect their race numbers to ensure eligibility for the Sunday race.

Selma Kaulinge, the Communication and Public Relations Manager of Nedbank Namibia has expressed her excitement regarding the event. She highlighted the tremendous support received from both Nedbank employees and external participants, underscoring the essential role played by the organizers and sponsors in making the race a reality.

Kaulinge further emphasized the significance of the event in promoting a healthy lifestyle and noted that running embodies qualities such as endurance, perseverance, and grit, which resonate with Nedbank Namibia’s values, particularly as they celebrate their 50th Year Anniversary of operations in Namibia. She expressed eagerness for the upcoming Sunday and the sight of runners adorned in their kits, ready to conquer the city.

The Nedbank CitiDash owes its success to the generous sponsorship of M+Z Motors, NHP, Checkers, Multichoice Namibia, and OSH-Med International, with the event being efficiently organized by Cycletec and OTB Sport.

As Windhoek gears up for the Nedbank CitiDash, excitement fills the air, and participants are primed for a day of spirited competition, fun, and celebration. This event not only showcases athletic prowess but also underscores the spirit of unity and healthy living, making it an essential date on Windhoek’s calendar. – Namibia Daily News