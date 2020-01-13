Cameroon minister warns against attempts to disrupt general elections

YAOUNDE, Jan. 13 -- Cameroon's Minister of Territorial Administration Paul Atanga Nji on Monday issued a warning to "those planning to disrupt elections," reiterating that the country will not tolerate any attempt to undermine the holding of the general elections scheduled for February. "If you don't want to participate in an election, it's your right, but what we will not accept is those who are not going in for elections and are saying that, they will do everything to prevent Cameroonians to go and vote," Nji told reporters in the capital, Yaounde, at the opening of a meeting of the governors of the 10 regions of the country. "They will not be given the chance to do that because no one will be allowed to disrupt public order." Parliamentary and municipal elections will take place in Cameroon on Feb. 9 amid threats by separatists. On Jan. 3, separatist leaders said they will be imposing a six-day lockdown on Feb. 7-12 in the troubled Anglophone regions to stop the elections from taking place. Over 30 English-speaking candidates in the elections have resigned amid the separatist threats and attacks on them and their property. "Elections must be organized in all the 58 divisions and 360 subdivisions of the country," Nji said. Cameroon has deployed troops to the regions to ensure security before, during and after the elections. Xinhau