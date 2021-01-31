International, Sports

Spanish La Liga standings.

   MADRID, Jan. 31-- Following are the Spanish La Liga standings after Saturday's matches (tabulated under matches played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points):
   Atletico Madrid 18 15  2  1 36  8 47
   Real Madrid     20 12  4  4 35 18 40
   Sevilla         20 12  3  5 28 16 39
   Barcelona       19 11  4  4 39 17 37
   Villarreal      21  8 11  2 29 20 35
   Real Sociedad   21  8  8  5 32 19 32
   Granada         20  8  4  8 24 34 28
   Real Betis      20  8  3  9 26 34 27
   Levante         20  6  8  6 29 29 26
   Athletic Bilbao 19  7  3  9 26 23 24
   Celta Vigo      20  6  6  8 24 31 24
   Cadiz           20  6  6  8 17 27 24
   Valencia        21  5  8  8 27 29 23
   Getafe          19  6  5  8 17 23 23
   Eibar           21  4  8  9 17 23 20
   Valladolid      21  4  8  9 21 32 20
   Osasuna         20  4  7  9 19 29 19
   Alaves          20  4  6 10 18 29 18
   Elche           19  3  8  8 16 26 17
   SD Huesca       21  2 10  9 17 30 16