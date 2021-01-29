Tanzanian leader orders deregistration of underperforming water contractors

DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 29 — Tanzanian President John Magufuli on Friday ordered relevant authorities to deregister all underperforming water contractors.

Magufuli directed the Minister for Water, Jumaa Aweso, to oversee the deregistration of shoddy water contractors that delayed implementation of water projects.

He directed the minister to submit the list of water contractors to be deregistered to the Contractors Registration Board (CRB), adding that the deregistered contractors should not be given water projects within the country.

President Magufuli made the order when he inaugurated a 23 billion Tanzanian shillings (about 9.9 million U.S. dollars) water project at Isaka-Kagongwa in the Shinyanga region.

The head of state said several water projects in the country were delayed by underperforming contractors.

In September 2019, the government said it planned to renovate 88 defective water projects across the country as a result of shoddy work by crooked water contractors.

“There are about 88 water projects nationwide that were undertaken between 2010 and 2013 but none has produced water despite consuming a lot of money for their construction,” said Makame Mbarawa, former Minister for Water.

– Xinhua