Cycling for Change: PurpleDot Project Takes on Nedbank Desert Dash for Ostomy Awareness

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, December 4 — Imagine an expansive desert, seemingly endless, with towering dunes and challenging terrains. Beyond the landscape, this is also a metaphor for the journey taken by many Namibians who live with a stoma. It’s a path filled with obstacles, yet one that holds the promise of reaching an oasis of understanding and support, much like the Nedbank Desert Dash.

The longest single-stage mountain bike race in the world goes live this coming Friday for its ninetieth year, and once again, it will take cyclists on a daunting – but most fulfilling – 397 km journey through the world’s oldest desert.

The PurpleDot Project is the brainchild of a dedicated private nurse practitioner who specializes in stoma care and is herself an ostomate.

The problem in Namibia is stark. Those who undergo life-altering surgeries resulting in stomas, such as a colostomy, ileostomy, or urostomy, face physical challenges, societal stigma, and a lack of adequate medical support.

Living with a stoma (a surgical opening created for the elimination of waste) changes an individual’s life drastically because they have to adapt to a new way of managing their bodily functions. Yet, in Namibia, awareness around this issue is limited, support is scarce, and medical expertise in this field is in dire need. The gap between the needs of ostomates and the resources available to them often leaves them feeling isolated and misunderstood. PurpleDot wants to address this vital need.

PurpleDot is anchored in a crucial necessity to address and alleviate the challenges faced by individuals who have undergone an ostomy. Their mission is to offer holistic care, education, and a supportive community in their region, to demystify stoma-related conditions among the public and to enhance the quality of life for those with stomas.

The Nedbank Desert Dash itself is a symbol of the journey ostomates face – it’s challenging and requires immense strength and endurance. For the team, each pedal stroke is a step towards breaking down barriers and fostering understanding and support for those living with stomas.

The team of enduring healthcare professionals, comprising Doctors Frikkie Botha and Karl Frielingsdorf, who are both based in Namibia and Professors Chris Mulder and Maarten Jacobs, who are based in the Netherlands, find time to train in contrasting environments – from the cold, muddy terrains of Amsterdam to the rugged landscapes of Windhoek. Speaking about the training, Dr. Botha remarked: ‘The most significant challenge we face is finding the time to train extensively, given the extremely long hours we work. This is crucial to preparing ourselves for a major event like the Nedbank Desert Dash.’

Nedbank’s sponsorship of the PurpleDot Team in the Nedbank Desert Dash has been crucial because it gives the financial backing that will enable the team to participate while also bringing a spotlight to the cause.

Nedbank’s involvement highlights the significance of corporate responsibility in social health initiatives, setting an example for other organizations to follow. Dr. Botha highlighted this, saying: ‘Nedbank’s support has significantly impacted the team’s efforts through their contribution to the Davin Sports Trust. Through their generosity, one of our team members was able to buy a ticket for this event. For this, we are incredibly thankful.’

For supporters and potential donors, PurpleDot extends a message of sincere gratitude and encouragement. While the project is in the process of obtaining official charity status, every contribution, whether in the form of raising awareness or even providing training support, is invaluable. ‘These contributions are important in constructing a society that is as inclusive as it is empathetic. For us, the most important thing is that ostomates receive the support they need,’ Dr. Botha says.

The PurpleDot Project, through its dedicated team and impactful mission, is making strides in transforming the landscape of stoma care and social acceptance in Namibia. Their participation in the Nedbank Desert Dash, backed by Nedbank’s support, exemplifies the power of collaboration and dedication in addressing complex health and social issues.

The race of resilience starts in Windhoek, over the Khomas-Hochland Mountains and down to the coastal town of Swakopmund – all within 24 hours. Victory awaits the cyclists on 9 December 2023.

To keep up with all Nedbank Desert Dash news and information, visit the official website at www.desertdashnamibia.com.