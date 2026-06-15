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Namibia’s MTC becomes Huawei-certified enterprise partner
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Namibia’s MTC becomes Huawei-certified enterprise partner

June 15, 2026

WINDHOEK, June 15 — Namibia’s largest mobile telecommunications operator MTC has become a certified enterprise partner of Chinese telecoms firm Huawei, expanding cooperation between the two companies in the enterprise technology sector.

According to a statement issued by MTC on Monday, the certification enables the company to access and distribute Huawei’s enterprise products and services, including connectivity, cloud, and digital infrastructure solutions.

MTC Chief Brand, Marketing, Communications, and Sustainability Officer Tim Ekandjo said the partnership would broaden the company’s technology offerings for business and institutional clients.

He said the collaboration is expected to support sectors such as government, mining, oil and gas, financial services and other corporate customers.

According to Ekandjo, the partnership combines MTC’s local market presence with Huawei’s technology portfolio and is intended to support digital transformation initiatives and business development in Namibia.

MTC and Huawei have previously worked together on several telecommunications projects in Namibia, including the rollout of 3G, 4G, and 4.5G network technologies. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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