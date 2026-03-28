Turkish FM urges restraint on Middle East conflict

ISTANBUL, March 28– Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday called for maximum restraint over the conflict in the Middle East, warning that further escalation could trigger serious and lasting damage across the region.

Speaking at the International Strategic Communication Summit in Istanbul, Fidan said the ongoing tensions risk worsening divisions and affecting countries with closely linked histories.

He stressed that the consequences would go beyond immediate destruction, creating long-term social and psychological impacts.

“This conflict could seriously deepen existing wounds and impact not only cities but also people’s hearts and minds,” he said.

Fidan warned that prolonged escalation could drag the wider region into instability, adding that similar scenarios had previously been avoided through diplomatic efforts.

Reiterating Türkiye’s opposition to further military escalation, Fidan called on all sides to exercise restraint and return to dialogue.

Türkiye will continue diplomatic contacts to prevent the conflict from expanding, he added.

The two-day summit, organized by the Turkish Presidency, concludes on Saturday. It brings together leaders, ministers and experts from more than 30 countries, allowing policymakers to exchange perspectives and explore diplomatic solutions.

Tensions remain high following joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran starting on Feb. 28, to which Iran and its regional allies responded with attacks on Israeli and U.S. interests across the Middle East. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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