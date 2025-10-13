Trump addresses Israeli parliament, claims “end of war” in Gaza

JERUSALEM, Oct. 13 — U.S. President Donald Trump addressed the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, on Monday during a brief visit as the Israel-Hamas ceasefire entered its fourth day, hailing an “end” to Israel’s two-year war in Gaza.

The visit coincides with the return of the last 20 surviving hostages from Gaza to Israel and the release of about 2,000 Palestinian detainees and prisoners from Israeli jails, a key step in the ceasefire agreement.

Before entering the plenum hall of the Knesset, Trump briefly spoke with reporters, saying Israel’s war in Gaza is over. “Now, at last, not only for Israelis, but also for Palestinians and for many others.

The long and painful nightmare is finally over,” Trump said in his speech at the Knesset. During the address, he noted that the United States has supplied Israel with extensive military aid.

“So many that Israel became strong and powerful,” he said. “You used them well.” Regarding relations with Iran, Trump said he supports a deal with Iran but will prioritize addressing Russia first.

“It would be great if we could make a peace deal with them (Iran),” he said. “I think they want to, I think they’re tired,” he said, adding later: “First we have to get Russia done.”

Trump’s speech was briefly interrupted when a Knesset member displayed a sign calling for the recognition of Palestine. Ahead of Trump’s speech, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the Knesset, pledging he is “committed to this peace.”

From Israel, Trump will fly directly to Egypt’s Sharm el-Sheikh to co-chair an international summit with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi on Gaza’s future. (Xinhua)

