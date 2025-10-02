Namibia announces 3rd hydrocarbon discovery in Orange Basin

WINDHOEK, Oct. 2– Namibia’s state oil company, the National Petroleum Corporation of Namibia (NAMCOR), on Thursday announced the discovery of rich-gas condensate at the Volans-1X exploration well offshore in the Orange Basin, marking the third consecutive hydrocarbon find in the block.

The Volans-1X well, drilled on Block 2914A under Petroleum Exploration Licence 85, encountered 26 meters of net pay in high-quality reservoirs with no observed water contact, Namcor said in a statement.

Laboratory analysis confirmed a high condensate-to-gas ratio and a light condensate of about 40 degrees API gravity, it said. “This discovery is not only exciting for Namcor but for Namibia as a whole,” Namcor Acting Managing Director Maureen Hinda-Mbuende said.

“Volans-1X demonstrates the extraordinary potential of the Orange Basin and reinforces Namibia’s place on the global energy map.

Discoveries like these bring us closer to transforming our energy sector, creating jobs, building capacity, and securing a brighter future for generations to come,” she said.

According to Namcor, the discovery was made in partnership with Rhino Resources, operator of the block, alongside Azule Energy and Korres Investments.

Rhino Resources Chief Executive Officer Travis Smithard described the find as a further boost to the block’s exploration success.

“This is our third consecutive hydrocarbon discovery on the block, enhancing our understanding of the subsurface and opening up an exciting new play fairway,” he said.

The Volans-1X success follows earlier discoveries at Sagittarius-1X and Capricornus-1X, both located in the Orange Basin.

Namibia has recorded multiple offshore discoveries in the Orange Basin since 2022, drawing strong global interest and raising hopes that the southern African nation could become a new oil and gas producer. (Xinhua)

