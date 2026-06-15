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UN releases 10-mln-USD humanitarian aid to Somalia
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UN releases 10-mln-USD humanitarian aid to Somalia

June 15, 2026

MOGADISHU, June 15– The United Nations humanitarian agency has released 10 million U.S. dollars to deliver lifesaving aid to about 640,000 people in Somalia facing a severe risk of famine.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher said the funds from the Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) will help those already experiencing emergency levels of hunger.

“I am releasing 10 million U.S. dollars from the UN’s Emergency Fund CERF for Somalia — the window to prevent famine is short. Six million people face severe hunger. This funding will reach 640,000 people with lifesaving food, nutrition, health and water,” Fletcher said on Sunday.

According to the UN, Somalia is currently facing one of the world’s most severe malnutrition crises, with its latest projections revealing that nearly 1.88 million children under the age of five suffer from acute malnutrition.

Among them, approximately 493,000 children are battling severe acute malnutrition, the deadliest form of hunger, which places them at a 12-fold increased risk of mortality compared to their well-nourished peers. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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