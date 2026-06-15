Trending Now
Home International Hezbollah says Iran-U.S. MoU paves way for ceasefire including Lebanon
Hezbollah says Iran-U.S. MoU paves way for ceasefire including Lebanon
International

Hezbollah says Iran-U.S. MoU paves way for ceasefire including Lebanon

June 15, 2026

BEIRUT, June 15– Hezbollah on Monday welcomed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between Iran and the United States, saying the agreement led to a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon.

The group also urged displaced residents to wait for official guidance before returning to their towns and villages, noting that it would not accept any future attacks on Lebanon.

In a statement, the group congratulated Iran on what it described as a “major achievement,” attributing the outcome to Iran’s resilience, sacrifices and adherence to national policies aimed at preserving its sovereignty and independence.

Hezbollah praised Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, as well as Iran’s president, government and armed forces, expressing gratitude for what it called Iran’s steadfast support for Lebanon. The group said Tehran had insisted on including Lebanon in any agreement that would end the war and safeguard the country’s rights.

The group also said there could be no return to the situation that existed before March 2, stressing that the resistance would continue to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty and would not accept any future attacks on the country.

Hezbollah called on Lebanese authorities and political forces to adopt a unified national position to safeguard Lebanon’s interests and sovereignty, urging a reassessment of past policies and what it described as failed calculations and bets. It said national unity and reliance on “true friends” remained the best way to protect Lebanon’s national interests.

Post Views: 62
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China’s embodied AI robots take on high-risk industrial...

May 4, 2026

Vietnam to launch nationwide crackdown on trade fraud,...

December 9, 2025

Mongolia attracts over 21,000 foreign tourists so far...

January 14, 2026

Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increase by 1.3 bln...

December 19, 2025

Japan’s LDP leadership race gathers pace as candidates...

September 16, 2025

Huawei Advances Intelligence as Operators Embrace First Year...

March 2, 2024

Iran’s army chief warns of response to hostile...

January 7, 2026

China issues red alert for mountain torrents in...

June 7, 2026

New Zealand welcomes U.S.-Iran ceasefire

April 8, 2026

EU announces 700-mln-euro fine on U.S. tech giants...

April 23, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.