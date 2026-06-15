Hezbollah says Iran-U.S. MoU paves way for ceasefire including Lebanon

BEIRUT, June 15– Hezbollah on Monday welcomed the memorandum of understanding (MoU) reached between Iran and the United States, saying the agreement led to a comprehensive ceasefire across all fronts, including Lebanon.

The group also urged displaced residents to wait for official guidance before returning to their towns and villages, noting that it would not accept any future attacks on Lebanon.

In a statement, the group congratulated Iran on what it described as a “major achievement,” attributing the outcome to Iran’s resilience, sacrifices and adherence to national policies aimed at preserving its sovereignty and independence.

Hezbollah praised Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei, as well as Iran’s president, government and armed forces, expressing gratitude for what it called Iran’s steadfast support for Lebanon. The group said Tehran had insisted on including Lebanon in any agreement that would end the war and safeguard the country’s rights.

The group also said there could be no return to the situation that existed before March 2, stressing that the resistance would continue to defend Lebanon’s sovereignty and would not accept any future attacks on the country.

Hezbollah called on Lebanese authorities and political forces to adopt a unified national position to safeguard Lebanon’s interests and sovereignty, urging a reassessment of past policies and what it described as failed calculations and bets. It said national unity and reliance on “true friends” remained the best way to protect Lebanon’s national interests.

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