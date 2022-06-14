Trending Now
Slow investments in transborder water projects hamper Africa’s economic growth

June 14, 2022

WINDHOEK, June 14  — Namibia’s Minister of Agriculture, Water and Land Reform, Calle Schlettwein on Tuesday said investment in transboundary water projects in Africa remains very slow and this has hampered economic growth.
Speaking during a high-level event on lessons and perspectives on water cooperation for Africa and Europe, Schlettwein called upon governments to mainstream transboundary water cooperation and issues at stake at the 2023 UN-Water Conference.
“In a time when Africa is still recovering from the severe negative impact of the COVID pandemic and now faced with new challenges due to the war in Europe, we cannot afford further delays in our development agendas, let alone conflict about basic resources such as water,” he said.
Namibia is one of the countries that share transboundary water basins and has entered into bilateral and multilateral agreements to establish River Basin Commissions, aimed at promoting joint management and sustainable development of the transboundary waters, he said. (Xinhua)

