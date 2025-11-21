Opuwo Auction Kraal Faces Severe Water Shortage, Livestock at Risk

By Uvii G Semba

Opuwo, Nov. 21 — The auction committee in Opuwo highlighted the serious challenges facing the town’s auction kraal. Livestock owners say their animals lack sufficient water, forcing them to use household water to keep the livestock alive.

Feed shortages are also a major concern, and many owners report that their animals’ health is deteriorating, which has led to fewer sales and a significant loss of income.

Many residents described the situation as frustrating and exhausting. “We wake up early every day to fetch water for our animals,” said one livestock owner. “Sometimes it’s not enough, and we see our animals getting weaker. Customers don’t want to buy sick animals, and that hurts us financially.”

The committee also pointed out that the kraal lacks essential infrastructure and materials, making it difficult to manage the livestock properly or run auctions efficiently. These challenges, they say, are not only affecting the livelihood of individual farmers but also the local economy.

Kasipo Kakondo, Mayor of Opuwo, acknowledged that the problems at the auction kraal are well-known. He explained that delays in resolving the issues are linked to ongoing negotiations over town extensions between the traditional authorities of Otjindjerese and the Opuwo Town Council. Mayor Kakondo assured that once the town extension is finalized, the infrastructure and water supply challenges at the auction kraal will be addressed.

He encouraged the community and livestock owners to remain patient and cooperative as the council works to implement solutions. “We understand the struggles of our people and are committed to resolving these issues as soon as possible,” Mayor Kakondo said.

