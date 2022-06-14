Angola vice president to visit Namibia for closer ties

WINDHOEK, June 14 — Angola’s Vice President Bornito De Sousa Baltazar Diogo is expected to hold bilateral talks with Namibia’s Vice President Nangolo Mbumba, from June 15 to 18 in Windhoek, a statement on Tuesday said.

The two vice presidents will exchange views on issues of mutual interest and concern, Deputy Director of Information and Research at Namibia’s Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation, Marbeline Goagoses, said in the statement.

Goagoses said the visit becomes the first inbound official visit to be hosted by Mbumba since he became Vice President of Namibia.

“The two vice presidents will also visit Etosha National Park as well as engage regional and local authorities on Namibia’s experience in local authority governance,” she added.

According to Goagoses, Namibia and Angola elevated their Joint Commission mechanism, which was co-chaired by Ministers, to a Bi-National Commission (BNC), which will be co-chaired by the presidents of Angola and Namibia.

Angola is set to host the inaugural session of the BNC later in the year, Goagoses said. (Xinhua)