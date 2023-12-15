Trending Now
Agriculture Ministry Acquires 350 Tractors to Boost Communal Farming
Agriculture Ministry Acquires 350 Tractors to Boost Communal Farming
Agriculture

Agriculture Ministry Acquires 350 Tractors to Boost Communal Farming

December 15, 2023

Kaleb Nghishidivali

WINDHOEK, December 15 — The Ministry of Agriculture, Water, and Land Reform has successfully acquired a total of 350 tractors of varying capacities, as a major move to support communal farmers across the country.

The tractors are set to be distributed nationwide, providing a much-needed boost to farmers during the upcoming ploughing season. The initiative aims to enhance agricultural productivity and empower local communities in their efforts to sustainably grow their agricultural output.

With 298 tractors already delivered countrywide, the ministry’s plan is well underway. This significant achievement demonstrates the government’s commitment to transforming the agricultural sector and uplifting rural livelihoods. The tractors will provide communal farmers with the necessary machinery to improve land preparation, thereby increasing their crop yields and overall output.

By equipping farmers with modern equipment, the ministry aims to stimulate economic growth in rural areas and address food security challenges.

The distribution of the tractors is expected to maximize their impact across the country.

By prioritizing communal farmers’ access to this vital resource, the government is ensuring that small-scale agricultural enterprises receive the support they need to thrive.

