Six arrested for attacking a man in a bar at Katima Mulilo
Crime

Six arrested for attacking a man in a bar at Katima Mulilo

May 16, 2022

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, May 16 – Police are investigating cases of robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder after six men attacked a man and robbed him of his cellphone at a bar in Cowboy compound, Katima Mulilo at around midnight on Sunday.

Police spokesperson, Inspector Kisco Sitali, said the suspects attacked the complainant, held him down and stabbed him in the head with an Okapi knife. The victim was left bleeding profusely and the suspects fled with his cellphone worth N$4 500.

A cellphone was later recovered and six suspects have been arrested. – Namibia Daily News

 

