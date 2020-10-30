Policing institution ensures peace and stability, Geingob.

Windhoek, Oct 30-President Hage Geingob inaugurated the newly built Namibian Police Forensic science institute in Windhoek on Wednesday . During the inauguration Geingob reiterated on the Polices’ importance in a democracy and in maintaining peace, stability, the rule of law and the freedom of people. The President ensured that an establishment of advance technology and building of institution like this are meant at enhancing the security of all citizens.

Geingob highlighted cases of murders and recent killings of woman as one of the reasons for such institutions. “Over the past two decades, our country has experienced some gruesome murders, mainly perpetrated against women. We can recall a number of heart breaking crimes against women and young girls that have taken place of this time period with the latest being the discovery of a body at Walvis Bay this month, buried in a shallow grave in the dunes, believed to be that of 22-year-old Shannon Wasserfall who disappeared in April 2020. May the souls of all of these defenceless victims rest in peace! These murders are a blight on our society and pose a threat to the peace and harmony we have enjoyed across the country, since independence. Therefore, Government will not rest and will leave no stone unturned in pursuing efforts to ensure that perpetrators of such heinous crimes are brought to book. In this connection, forensic science is essential to enable law enforcement to either prevent or solve these crimes”.

We are committed to investing the required resources for the success of investigating, combatting, and deterring dangerous criminals that threaten the societal values of our country, he said.

Geingob urged the police to be vigilant and redouble their report while reiterating the public to play its part.

NDN Staffer