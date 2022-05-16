Swakopmund Municipality to impose N$500 fine for waste dumping

Trending Now
National

May 16, 2022

By Foibe N Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 16 May 2022 – A fine of N$500 is to be imposed for illegal waste dumping in Swakopmund.

The municipality takes pride in the safety and neatness of the town and is introducing the fine to reduce waste dumped in open spaces, it said in a notice on Monday.

It urged that household waste and recycling be disposed of in the refuse bins provided. Orange refuse bins are for recycling materials and the black bins are for kitchen and other household waste.

A fine will be charged on any property where waste materials are dumped.

The municipality wants residents to take illegal dumping seriously and take pride in the neatness of their town.

It added that an accurate description of the transgressor or offender(s) should be documented and they would be dealt with accordingly. – Namibia Daily News

