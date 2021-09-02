Trending Now
Home Mining Namibia lifts temporary suspension of new mineral rights applications
Namibia lifts temporary suspension of new mineral rights applications
MiningNational

Namibia lifts temporary suspension of new mineral rights applications

written by Derdy September 2, 2021

WINDHOEK, Sept. 02 — Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy will now be accepting new mineral rights applications, following the lapse of the suspension between Nov. 18, 2020, and Aug. 17, 2021, an official said on Wednesday.
Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo said the ministry was able to streamline its administrative processes and is now in a position to adjudicate new applications in a timely fashion.
“The suspension has expired and as of today, we are now accepting new applications,” he said, adding that the ministry has also improved their system where exploration rights are granted only to applicants that have demonstrated their ability to carry out exploration.
Meanwhile, Alweendo called on the collaboration between mining companies, governments, and communities to bring about meaningful and sustainable change as mining should contribute to the prosperity of all Namibians.

 

(Xinhua)

Post Views: 25
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Namibian company to exploit manganese in Kunene

February 11, 2019

Namibia seeks to protect diamond resources through sound...

April 26, 2021

Namibia looks to establish mineral beneficiation strategy

June 20, 2019

Diamond prospects a concern in 2019

December 3, 2018

NAMDEB AND SPERRGEBIET DIAMOND MINING CONCLUDE PURCHASE OF...

October 4, 2020

Geological mapping can be used to discover mineral...

August 22, 2018

Tanzania sells 14 mln USD gold in 1...

May 26, 2019

Zinc operations crippled by ongoing strike

March 6, 2019

Namibia will continue to rely on mining: minister

March 8, 2019

Mining companies in Namibia urged to procure from...

September 2, 2021