Namibia lifts temporary suspension of new mineral rights applications

WINDHOEK, Sept. 02 — Namibia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy will now be accepting new mineral rights applications, following the lapse of the suspension between Nov. 18, 2020, and Aug. 17, 2021, an official said on Wednesday.

Namibia’s Minister of Mines and Energy Tom Alweendo said the ministry was able to streamline its administrative processes and is now in a position to adjudicate new applications in a timely fashion.

“The suspension has expired and as of today, we are now accepting new applications,” he said, adding that the ministry has also improved their system where exploration rights are granted only to applicants that have demonstrated their ability to carry out exploration.

Meanwhile, Alweendo called on the collaboration between mining companies, governments, and communities to bring about meaningful and sustainable change as mining should contribute to the prosperity of all Namibians.

