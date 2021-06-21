Brazilian football standings.

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 21 — Following are the standings after the latest matches in Brazil’s Serie A championship (tabulated under games played, wins, draws, losses, goals for, goals against, goal difference, points):

1 Paranaense 4 4 0 0 7 1 6 12

2 Fortaleza 5 3 2 0 9 3 6 11

3 Bragantino 5 3 2 0 13 8 5 11

4 Palmeiras 5 3 1 1 9 4 5 10

5 Atletico Mineiro 4 3 0 1 4 2 2 9

6 Fluminense 5 2 3 0 5 3 2 9

7 Bahia 5 2 2 1 8 5 3 8

8 Goianiense 4 2 1 1 4 2 2 7

9 Santos 5 2 1 2 5 5 0 7

10 Flamengo 3 2 0 1 5 3 2 6

11 Corinthians 5 1 2 2 3 4 -1 5

12 Ceara 5 1 2 2 6 8 -2 5

13 Internacional 5 1 2 2 6 8 -2 5

14 Juventude 5 1 2 2 3 8 -5 5

15 Sport 5 1 1 3 3 5 -2 4

16 Cuiaba 3 0 2 1 2 3 -1 2

17 Chapecoense 4 0 2 2 2 7 -5 2

18 Sao Paulo 5 0 2 3 1 6 -5 2

19 America Mineiro 5 0 1 4 1 6 -5 1

20 Gremio 3 0 0 3 2 5 -3 0

Xinhua