Seven Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Receives Funding
March 26, 2025

Windhoek, March 26 — In the first quarter of 2025, seven Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the Khomas Region obtained approximately N$550,000 in grant funding from the Namibia Breweries Limited (NBL) MSME Development Fund.

Recipients include Hansen and Hansen Investment cc, Ink Blink cc, JCD Signs cc, Wanyela Investment cc, Ultra Statix Engineering cc, Exquisite Signs cc, and Jet Cooling Investment cc, with additional ones anticipated in the coming years.

NBL Managing Director Waldemar von Lieres highlighted the firm’s dedication to supporting local enterprises.

“Backing Namibian MSMEs is not just a privilege; it embodies a dedication to growth, strength, and impact.” “Each small business we assist has the potential to transform the economy, create opportunities, and foster growth,” he remarked.

The MSME Development Fund, created in 2024 with a budget of N$25 million, supports businesses owned by historically disadvantaged Namibians involved in manufacturing and supplying within the beverage industry.

NBL has committed to providing N$5 million annually for five years to support economic development and business sustainability.

Staff Writter

Edited: John K WaDisho

Photo: NBL

 

