Senegal reports 13 new cases, total confirmed COVID-19 cases now at 99

DAKAR, March 25 -- The Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social Action said Wednesday morning that 13 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed across the country, bringing the total to 99. In a press release, the ministry said Institut Pasteur in Dakar reported five imported cases; the other eight new cases were close contacts of earlier confirmed patients. Among the 99 confirmed cases, 46 are imported ones. Monday night, Senegalese President Macky Sall declared a state of emergency from midnight Monday, along with a dusk-to-dawn curfew, effective from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. the next day. Sall also banned public or private meetings of any kind, and ordered temporary closure of public places and meeting places. Senegal has suspended all international passenger flights till April 17. Nine patients have been declared cured by local health authorities. Xinhua