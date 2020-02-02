Angola’s attorney general’s office denies negotiations with former president’s daughter

LUANDA, Feb. 2 -- Angola's attorney general's office on Sunday denied current allegations referring to negotiations with billionaire daughter of Angola's former president Isabel dos Santos or her representatives on the criminal and civil lawsuits against her. In a press release, Angola's attorney general's office states that as the authority responsible for the Preparatory Instruction for criminal and legal proceedings, it will continue with the ongoing proceedings against Isabel dos Santos. The public prosecutor's office reacted to information allegedly saying that Angola's attorney general's office has been "negotiating with Isabel dos Santos or her representatives, in the context of the ongoing legal proceedings". On Dec. 23 of last year, an Angolan court ordered the seizure of the assets and bank accounts and holdings in several companies in Angola of Isabel dos Santos, her husband Sindika Dokolo and the associate Mario Filipe Moreira Leite da Silva then CEO of Banco de Fomento de Angola. In the process, the Angolan State demands the payment of an estimated of 1.1 billion U.S. dollars resulting from several deals between Angolan state companies and the defendants, says the press release. In August 2018, Angola's attorney general's office notified the businesswoman to provide clarifications on her management, as former CEO of the Angolan state oil company Sonangol. Xinhua