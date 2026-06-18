Iran, Italy call for using Iran-U.S. peace MoU to promote regional peace, cooperation

TEHRAN, June 18 — Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani on Wednesday evening called for using the recently signed peace memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Tehran and Washington to promote peace and cooperation among West Asian countries.

In a phone call, they exchanged views on the provisions of the MoU, which has been signed electronically by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The two foreign ministers stressed the need to maintain security and stability in West Asia, emphasizing that the opportunity the MoU provided should be used to strengthen peace and enhance cooperation among regional states, the statement said.

Before the phone conversation, Tajani announced that his country will reopen its embassy in Tehran on Friday, Italy’s ANSA news agency reported.

Italy had temporarily closed its embassy in Tehran earlier this year following the escalation of tensions in the region. Tajani said the MoU between Iran and the United States is an “encouraging development,” voicing Italy’s readiness to support efforts to turn the MoU into lasting peace.

Under the MoU, Iran and the United States agreed to end the war in the region on all fronts, including Lebanon. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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