Trending Now
Home NationalEducation Namibia’s Free Education Policy: A Good Dream Turning Into a Worrying Uncertainty
Namibia’s Free Education Policy: A Good Dream Turning Into a Worrying Uncertainty
EducationFeatureOpinion

Namibia’s Free Education Policy: A Good Dream Turning Into a Worrying Uncertainty

September 18, 2025

By Bonifasius Freddy Shikusho

As the 2026 academic year draws closer, Namibia’s long-promised vision of free education hangs in the balance of confusion and uncertainty. While the announcement of free education was received with celebration by parents, learners, and the general public, the reality on the ground paints a very different picture—one of poor communication, lack of clarity, and absent guidelines.

The biggest concern is that, to date, no clear operational framework has been shared with schools, parents, or the public. Questions remain unanswered: Who will shoulder the costs of textbooks, stationery, and infrastructure maintenance? Will teachers’ salaries and school operational funds be adjusted to accommodate this shift? How will overcrowded schools cope with an expected surge in enrollments?

We are now in September, and schools across the country are still waiting for direction. Heads of schools, teachers, and governing bodies remain in the dark about budget allocations, resource planning, and classroom management. This lack of transparency risks turning a well-intentioned policy into a logistical nightmare.

If not properly managed, the rollout of free education could overwhelm an already strained education system. Parents may expect completely cost-free schooling, only to be met with hidden costs later. Teachers may face increased workloads without the support needed. Learners may find themselves in overcrowded classrooms, with limited access to learning materials.

The principle of free education is noble—it speaks to equity, access, and the promise of giving every Namibian child a fair chance at success. However, the implementation must be carefully planned and communicated. Without clear guidelines, Namibia risks sabotaging its own efforts and frustrating both educators and learners.

As we approach 2026, the Ministry of Education owes the nation clarity. Detailed policy documents, public consultations, and honest communication must be urgently prioritized. Free education should not become a political slogan but a practical reality that works for schools, teachers, learners, and parents alike.

If Namibia is truly committed to making education free, then it must also make it workable, sustainable, and transparent. Otherwise, what was supposed to be a breakthrough for social justice may instead deepen the cracks in our already fragile education system.

Bonifasius Freddy Shikusho Holds an Honours Degree in Education from the International University of Management

Post Views: 30
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Policy Conundrum: How New City Proposed Tense Namibians...

August 1, 2022

Namibia warns of threats to trade, gov’t revenue...

August 20, 2025

Rain Season Brings Life – and Frogs –...

December 23, 2024

Living Annuities: A Flexible Alternative for Namibian Retirees

May 3, 2023

Building financially empowered youth

September 19, 2017

NDP Outlines Its Campaign Strategy

July 19, 2023

Bank Windhoek and Capricorn Foundation Host Mathematics Teachers...

April 25, 2023

Land Allocation Challenges in Windhoek: The Need for...

October 19, 2023

Namibia embarks on critical stem cell donor drive...

May 20, 2025

AI and Finance: How Technology is Changing the...

April 18, 2023
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.