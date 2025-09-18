Namibia’s Free Education Policy: A Good Dream Turning Into a Worrying Uncertainty

By Bonifasius Freddy Shikusho

As the 2026 academic year draws closer, Namibia’s long-promised vision of free education hangs in the balance of confusion and uncertainty. While the announcement of free education was received with celebration by parents, learners, and the general public, the reality on the ground paints a very different picture—one of poor communication, lack of clarity, and absent guidelines.

The biggest concern is that, to date, no clear operational framework has been shared with schools, parents, or the public. Questions remain unanswered: Who will shoulder the costs of textbooks, stationery, and infrastructure maintenance? Will teachers’ salaries and school operational funds be adjusted to accommodate this shift? How will overcrowded schools cope with an expected surge in enrollments?

We are now in September, and schools across the country are still waiting for direction. Heads of schools, teachers, and governing bodies remain in the dark about budget allocations, resource planning, and classroom management. This lack of transparency risks turning a well-intentioned policy into a logistical nightmare.

If not properly managed, the rollout of free education could overwhelm an already strained education system. Parents may expect completely cost-free schooling, only to be met with hidden costs later. Teachers may face increased workloads without the support needed. Learners may find themselves in overcrowded classrooms, with limited access to learning materials.

The principle of free education is noble—it speaks to equity, access, and the promise of giving every Namibian child a fair chance at success. However, the implementation must be carefully planned and communicated. Without clear guidelines, Namibia risks sabotaging its own efforts and frustrating both educators and learners.

As we approach 2026, the Ministry of Education owes the nation clarity. Detailed policy documents, public consultations, and honest communication must be urgently prioritized. Free education should not become a political slogan but a practical reality that works for schools, teachers, learners, and parents alike.

If Namibia is truly committed to making education free, then it must also make it workable, sustainable, and transparent. Otherwise, what was supposed to be a breakthrough for social justice may instead deepen the cracks in our already fragile education system.

Bonifasius Freddy Shikusho Holds an Honours Degree in Education from the International University of Management

